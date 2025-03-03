Austria's Historic Coalition Takes Charge Amid Challenges

Austria's new government officially took office on Monday, with Christian Stocker at the helm as chancellor. This historic three-party coalition emerged after five months of negotiations, marking Austria's first such alliance in its post-World War II history. The coalition will confront rising unemployment, a looming recession, and a strained national budget.

The prolonged coalition agreement discussions concluded last Thursday, introducing stricter asylum regulations within the European Union member with a population of 9 million. Comprising the conservative Austrian People's Party, the center-left Social Democrats, and the liberal Neos, this government forms a political center coalition.

Previously, a potential coalition with the far-right Freedom Party failed, leading to the resignation of former Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Stocker, who did not initially seek the chancellorship, took the party leader position and went into negotiation efforts with other party leaders to avert early elections. This new governance team is stepping forward amidst complex challenges.

