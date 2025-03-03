Key Discussions Between Shiv Sena Leaders and Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena MLA Varun Sardesai met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the state legislature complex on Monday, marking another instance in the growing series of meetings between leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the ruling BJP.

The discussion focused on unresolved issues in the Vandre East assembly seat, particularly housing and slum rehabilitation projects, Sardesai indicated.

This meeting follows increased interactions between the opposition party and the CM since the 2024 assembly polls, with previous meetings also occurring during the winter session in Nagpur with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

