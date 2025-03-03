Athawale Rebukes Mamata Over Election Manipulation Claims

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her allegations of manipulation in the electoral process. In a statement given to ANI, Athawale defended the integrity of the Election Commission, dismissing Banerjee's comparison of the entity to a 'mynah in a cage'.

Speaking on the matter, Athawale emphasized that the Election Commission functions independently, and that missing voters' names can be registered appropriately. The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer also refuted claims of electoral roll tampering, highlighting the procedural rigor under the RP Act 1950 and other electoral laws.

The controversy arises amidst Banerjee's formation of a committee to investigate alleged irregularities in voter lists across West Bengal, accusing the BJP of adding fake names to influence elections. She urged citizens to monitor the voter's list, cautioning against potential NRC and CAA-related name deletions, and announced plans for TMC's IT cell to oversee voters' data.

(With inputs from agencies.)