Kerala Confronts Youth Restlessness Amid Modern Capitalism Pressures

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attributes youth restlessness to modern capitalism's pressures, discussing increasing violence following a student's death. He emphasizes societal disconnection and dependency on digital worlds. Opposition criticizes inadequate measures against drug abuse, urging stronger governance.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has attributed the increasing restlessness among the state's youth to the pressures of modern capitalism and the highly competitive market environment. Speaking during an adjournment motion in the Assembly, Vijayan addressed the alarming rise in violence following the recent death of a Class 10 student in Kozhikode.

He asserted the need for a comprehensive analysis and informed that the government has implemented necessary steps to tackle the issue, focusing on drug abuse reduction and maintaining a high conviction rate. Vijayan stressed that today's youth face relentless competition, leading to emotional detachment and an over-reliance on digital interactions.

Opposition leaders criticized the state's handling of drug abuse, alleging inadequate enforcement and safety measures. The Opposition accused the government of political bias and ineffective responses to drug-related challenges, calling for stringent action and resource allocation to curb the rising menace.

