Heated Debates and Dignity in Delhi Assembly: A Closer Look

Heated debates erupted in the Delhi Assembly during discussions on the CAG report concerning public health infrastructure. Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht questioned the dignity of the House, as Speaker Vijender Gupta removed three opposition MLAs for disruptive conduct.

The intense session saw the AAP MLAs walking out after disruptions, with the BJP highlighting significant issues pointed out in the report. The ruling party criticized the AAP's previous governance, emphasizing their lapses in managing health services.

Bisht noted that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the central government allocated substantial funds to Delhi during the COVID-19 crisis. The BJP, following their recent election victory, pledges accountability for public spending amid ongoing political tensions in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)