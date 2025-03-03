Left Menu

CPI(M) Office Lockdown Sparks Controversy in South 24 Parganas

The CPI(M) accused members linked to the Trinamool Congress of locking their office in South 24 Parganas. CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty condemned the act, urging a halt to such actions. Meanwhile, the SFI staged a protest strike in response to campus violence at Jadavpur University.

The CPI(M) has accused individuals associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress of locking their office in Baruipur, located in the South 24 Parganas district. This alleged act occurred while CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty was present.

Chakraborty condemned the actions, stating, "They must stop such activity," asserting the futility of attempting to seize control of a CPI(M) office simply by locking the entrance and displaying party flags.

In a related development, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), supported by the CPI(M), organized a strike at colleges and universities to protest against incidents of violence that took place at Jadavpur University in Kolkata over the weekend.

