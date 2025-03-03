Akhilesh Yadav Challenges '90-Hour Workweek' Proposal Amid Economic Debate

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has dismissed recent proposals advocating a '90-hour workweek' as impractical, questioning if such demands pertain to humans or robots. He underscored the importance of work quality over sheer hours, stressing the need for a balanced life filled with emotion and family connections.

Yadav critiqued those advocating extreme work hours, suggesting they reflect on their past. Challenging the economic benefits touted, he indicated that success shouldn't just boost elite interests but reflect in common lives, underlying that stress-free, mentally healthy environments foster creativity.

He further accused the current Uttar Pradesh government of rampant corruption, alleging it's hindering economic progress. Meanwhile, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, asserted that rigorous work ethics akin to Japan and South Korea's are essential for India to reach its $30 trillion economic target by 2047, stirring broader debate.

