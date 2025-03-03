Egypt's Strategic Plan for Stabilizing Gaza: A Diplomatic Move Against Trump's Vision

In an ambitious diplomatic maneuver, Egypt has unveiled a strategic plan for Gaza, positioning it as an alternative to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial Middle East vision. This Egyptian counterproposal seeks to exclude Hamas from governance, introducing interim control by a consortium of Arab, Muslim, and Western powers.

The Egyptian draft, scheduled to be discussed at the upcoming Arab League summit, cautiously refrains from addressing who will head the Governance Assistance Mission or bear the financial responsibility for reconstructing the war-torn enclave. Instead, it focuses on humanitarian aid and initial rebuilding efforts, with the necessary security enforced by an international stabilization force primarily sourced from Arab states.

While the plan rejects Trump's suggestion for mass displacement of Palestinians, its success hinges on international cooperation and financial commitments, particularly from Gulf States. Notably, discussions continue among regional leaders, with no definitive backing yet secured for Egypt's outlined vision for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)