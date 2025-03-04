Trump Eyes Free Trade with Argentina
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his openness to negotiating a free trade agreement with Argentina, expressing his admiration for Argentine President Javier Milei as a 'great leader.' The statement was made during a press interaction at the White House, signaling potential shifts in international trade relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant statement on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his readiness to explore a free trade agreement with Argentina. This development was shared during an interaction with reporters at the White House.
Trump expressed admiration for Argentine President Javier Milei, referring to him as a 'great leader.' This endorsement highlights the potential for strong bilateral relations between the two nations.
The prospect of a free trade agreement could lead to substantial economic implications, aligning with Trump's broader trade policy agenda aimed at fostering international partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-US to Forge Historic Trade Agreement Aiming for $500 Billion Commerce
India and Qatar Aim to Double Trade with Potential Free Trade Agreement
Trump's TikTok Talks: A White House Deal in the Making
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Move Towards Reconciliation with White House Mediation
The White House Pushes Ukraine for Mineral Deal Amidst Diplomatic Tensions