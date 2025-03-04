Left Menu

Trump Eyes Free Trade with Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his openness to negotiating a free trade agreement with Argentina, expressing his admiration for Argentine President Javier Milei as a 'great leader.' The statement was made during a press interaction at the White House, signaling potential shifts in international trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:44 IST
Trump Eyes Free Trade with Argentina
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant statement on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his readiness to explore a free trade agreement with Argentina. This development was shared during an interaction with reporters at the White House.

Trump expressed admiration for Argentine President Javier Milei, referring to him as a 'great leader.' This endorsement highlights the potential for strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

The prospect of a free trade agreement could lead to substantial economic implications, aligning with Trump's broader trade policy agenda aimed at fostering international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025