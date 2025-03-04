Trump Eyes Free Trade with Argentina

In a significant statement on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his readiness to explore a free trade agreement with Argentina. This development was shared during an interaction with reporters at the White House.

Trump expressed admiration for Argentine President Javier Milei, referring to him as a 'great leader.' This endorsement highlights the potential for strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

The prospect of a free trade agreement could lead to substantial economic implications, aligning with Trump's broader trade policy agenda aimed at fostering international partnerships.

