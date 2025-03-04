Trump's Aid Halt Deepens US-Ukraine Rift
U.S. President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine after a clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, widening their rift. Trump insists partners must commit to peace, while European leaders explore a truce. Meanwhile, U.S. minerals deal with Ukraine remains on the table.
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Ukraine, escalating tensions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A White House official emphasized the move aligns with Trump's peace-focused agenda.
The suspension follows a heated exchange between the leaders, with Trump criticizing Zelenskiy's lack of gratitude for U.S. support in Ukraine's conflict with Russia. Despite this friction, Trump indicated potential continuance of a minerals investment deal with Ukraine.
Europe attempts to mediate with a peace proposal involving potential troop deployment, yet seeks U.S. backing. Privately, European leaders express frustration over what they view as a shift in American policy towards Ukraine.
