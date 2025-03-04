Left Menu

Trump's Aid Halt Deepens US-Ukraine Rift

U.S. President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine after a clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, widening their rift. Trump insists partners must commit to peace, while European leaders explore a truce. Meanwhile, U.S. minerals deal with Ukraine remains on the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:14 IST
Trump's Aid Halt Deepens US-Ukraine Rift
Trump

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Ukraine, escalating tensions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A White House official emphasized the move aligns with Trump's peace-focused agenda.

The suspension follows a heated exchange between the leaders, with Trump criticizing Zelenskiy's lack of gratitude for U.S. support in Ukraine's conflict with Russia. Despite this friction, Trump indicated potential continuance of a minerals investment deal with Ukraine.

Europe attempts to mediate with a peace proposal involving potential troop deployment, yet seeks U.S. backing. Privately, European leaders express frustration over what they view as a shift in American policy towards Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025