Trump's Aid Halt Deepens US-Ukraine Rift

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Ukraine, escalating tensions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A White House official emphasized the move aligns with Trump's peace-focused agenda.

The suspension follows a heated exchange between the leaders, with Trump criticizing Zelenskiy's lack of gratitude for U.S. support in Ukraine's conflict with Russia. Despite this friction, Trump indicated potential continuance of a minerals investment deal with Ukraine.

Europe attempts to mediate with a peace proposal involving potential troop deployment, yet seeks U.S. backing. Privately, European leaders express frustration over what they view as a shift in American policy towards Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)