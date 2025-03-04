Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Munde Resigns Amidst Sarpanch Murder Controversy

NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde has resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet amidst the controversy surrounding the murder of Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Citing health concerns and medical advice, Munde reiterated his demand for harsh punishment for the accused in the case. His resignation, posted on X, also addressed the pain caused by the tragedy.

The resignation was promptly accepted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and forwarded to the Governor for further action. Reports indicate that CM Fadnavis had asked Munde to step down, a decision that has not gone without criticism from the opposition, who allege inaction by the state government.

Meanwhile, Congress voices have intensified in condemning the alleged connection between the accused, Walmik Karad, and Munde. Congress MLA Nana Patole expressed concerns over the government's delay in action, accusing them of protecting guilty parties. The crime rate in Maharashtra remains a contentious issue, with calls for immediate reform.

