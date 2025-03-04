Left Menu

Calls for Government Dismissal Rise Amid Maharashtra Minister Resignation

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena UBT leader, calls for the dismissal of Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis-led government following Minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation. Munde's close aide's involvement in a major extortion and murder case has ignited calls for stronger action and a reassessment of state law and order.

Updated: 04-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:46 IST
Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray has demanded the dismissal of the Maharashtra state government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This follows the resignation of Dhananjay Munde, a Maharashtra Minister, amid allegations involving a close aide in a Rs 2 crore extortion and murder case. Thackeray criticized the state's deteriorating law and order situation, calling it unsafe for residents.

Dhananjay Munde's resignation comes after his aide, Walmik Karad, was implicated in the murder case of Beed district sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. With Karad currently in judicial custody, Thackeray insists that mere resignation is insufficient and demands further action, including fast-tracking the case and applying stricter penalties against the prime accused.

Reaction from political leaders has been mixed. Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the government's previous defense of Munde, while Congress leader Saran Patel brought attention to the brutality of Deshmukh's murder. Amidst the allegations, Chief Minister Fadnavis has assured comprehensive action and criticized the political exploitation of the tragedy.

