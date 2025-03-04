Abdullah Calls for Unity Amid Assembly Debate Over Kashmir Comparison

In a heated assembly session, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for unity and discouraged comparisons between the infrastructure of Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Abdullah emphasized that development in Jammu and Kashmir has been achieved without foreign assistance, unlike PoK's improvements allegedly backed by China.

The session saw exchanges between ruling and opposition members, highlighting the complexity of regional infrastructure debates and underlining the need for cooperation.

