Abdullah Calls for Unity Amid Assembly Debate Over Kashmir Comparison
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed a heated assembly debate over comparisons between Kashmir's infrastructure and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Emphasizing development in Jammu and Kashmir without foreign aid, Abdullah urged cooperation and discouraged unnecessary arguments regarding regional progress.
In a heated assembly session, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for unity and discouraged comparisons between the infrastructure of Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Abdullah emphasized that development in Jammu and Kashmir has been achieved without foreign assistance, unlike PoK's improvements allegedly backed by China.
The session saw exchanges between ruling and opposition members, highlighting the complexity of regional infrastructure debates and underlining the need for cooperation.
