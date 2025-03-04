Political Rifts Over Contractor Payments Spark Outcry in Karnataka

In a heated exchange, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has held the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government responsible for the backlog of unpaid contractor bills, triggering a sharp response from BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal. Yatnal expressed grave concern over the plight of contractors, claiming that many are resorting to suicide due to financial distress.

Yatnal condemned the current government's inaction, alleging that financial support is extended outside the state to Andhra's contractors while Karnataka's own face neglect. He criticized the government for not fulfilling its promises and dismissed the budget as mere paperwork, lacking tangible progress.

Shivakumar highlighted that the previous administration initiated Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth of projects, yet the budget for capital works remains a fraction at Rs 16,000 crore. Amid these tensions, the Karnataka Legislature session launched with significant political figures present, as protests erupted against rising commodity prices and alleged misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)