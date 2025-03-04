Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Opposition Over Aurangzeb Remarks

The BJP condemned Congress and other opposition parties after Abu Azmi, Maharashtra SP president, praised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Azmi's statements, suggesting India's prosperity under Aurangzeb, sparked controversy. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the opposition of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain, labeling their actions an affront to Indian culture.

The BJP has sharply criticized the Congress and other opposition parties following remarks made by Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Abu Azmi regarding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Azmi's comments suggested that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's borders spanned Afghanistan and Burma, and the nation was prosperous.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi responded to the controversy, calling Azmi's remarks an insult to Indian society. He accused the opposition INDIA bloc of engaging in a competitive display of anti-Hindu sentiments to attract minority votes.

Trivedi further alleged that the opposition parties are prepared to cross any limit to advance their campaign against Sanatan Dharma, highlighting this as a demonstration of their disdain for Indian traditions and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

