BJP Criticizes Opposition Over Aurangzeb Remarks
The BJP condemned Congress and other opposition parties after Abu Azmi, Maharashtra SP president, praised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Azmi's statements, suggesting India's prosperity under Aurangzeb, sparked controversy. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the opposition of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain, labeling their actions an affront to Indian culture.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has sharply criticized the Congress and other opposition parties following remarks made by Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Abu Azmi regarding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Azmi's comments suggested that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's borders spanned Afghanistan and Burma, and the nation was prosperous.
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi responded to the controversy, calling Azmi's remarks an insult to Indian society. He accused the opposition INDIA bloc of engaging in a competitive display of anti-Hindu sentiments to attract minority votes.
Trivedi further alleged that the opposition parties are prepared to cross any limit to advance their campaign against Sanatan Dharma, highlighting this as a demonstration of their disdain for Indian traditions and culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unresolved Corruption: Maharashtra's Lingering Suspensions
Maharashtra Forms Committee to Enhance MSP Schemes
Allegations of Financial Misdeeds and Political Silence Rock Maharashtra
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sidesteps Controversy Over Minister's Resignation
MoS Sports inaugurates Maharashtra Esports Open Championship 2025