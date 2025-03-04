Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between Iran and Turkey Over Syrian Stability
Iran and Turkey's foreign ministries have summoned each other's envoys in a diplomatic row stemming from comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, criticizing Iran's influence in Syria. The tensions highlight underlying regional disagreements, with both nations emphasizing the importance of their bilateral relations despite recent frictions.
The foreign ministries of Iran and Turkey have escalated a diplomatic spat by summoning each other's envoys following remarks from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Fidan's critique of Iran's influence in Syria, deemed "dangerous" due to its reliance on militias, has stirred tensions between the two nations.
Heeding Fidan's comments, Iran's foreign ministry summoned Turkey's ambassador, a move that underscores the delicate nature of regional diplomacy. Iran's foreign ministry representative, Mahmoud Heydari, stressed the importance of refraining from controversial statements that could destabilize bilateral relations.
Turkey reciprocated by summoning Iran's charges d'affaires in Ankara, signaling its own concerns. Despite the frictions, officials from both countries reaffirmed the value of their relationship, highlighting ongoing disagreements while emphasizing the importance of direct communication in resolving such disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction
Market Movement Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Tensions
Geopolitical Tensions Surge as Canadian Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait
Xi Jinping's Push for Private Sector Growth Amidst Tech Tensions
Zelenskyy Seeks Peace and Partnerships in UAE Amid War Tensions