Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between Iran and Turkey Over Syrian Stability

Iran and Turkey's foreign ministries have summoned each other's envoys in a diplomatic row stemming from comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, criticizing Iran's influence in Syria. The tensions highlight underlying regional disagreements, with both nations emphasizing the importance of their bilateral relations despite recent frictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:22 IST
The foreign ministries of Iran and Turkey have escalated a diplomatic spat by summoning each other's envoys following remarks from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Fidan's critique of Iran's influence in Syria, deemed "dangerous" due to its reliance on militias, has stirred tensions between the two nations.

Heeding Fidan's comments, Iran's foreign ministry summoned Turkey's ambassador, a move that underscores the delicate nature of regional diplomacy. Iran's foreign ministry representative, Mahmoud Heydari, stressed the importance of refraining from controversial statements that could destabilize bilateral relations.

Turkey reciprocated by summoning Iran's charges d'affaires in Ankara, signaling its own concerns. Despite the frictions, officials from both countries reaffirmed the value of their relationship, highlighting ongoing disagreements while emphasizing the importance of direct communication in resolving such disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

