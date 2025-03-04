Trump's Address: A Nation at the Crossroads

President Donald Trump is set to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, aiming to reinforce his administration's agenda in a divided Washington. As his Republican allies maintain a firm grip in the House and Senate, Trump plans to advocate for his sweeping reforms, especially on immigration and international diplomacy, amid ongoing national debates on his leadership.

The president faces a polarized nation, with supporters lauding his decisive actions and opponents voicing concerns about his policies. In an attempt to counter Trump's narrative, Democrats have invited individuals affected by his administration's decisions as their guests, highlighting the human impact of budget cuts and policy shifts.

Trump's speech arrives against a backdrop of new economic tensions, with tariffs imposed on neighbors and trading partners, heightening fears of a trade war. As public protests erupt across the nation, the address promises to further solidify the president's controversial stance on socio-economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)