Tharoor Urges MEA to Retrieve Kerala Man's Remains from Jordan

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor urges the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the return of Thomas Gabriel's remains, who was shot dead at the Israel-Jordan border. Gabriel, from Thiruvananthapuram, was part of a group trying to cross into Israel when he was killed by Jordanian forces.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has called on the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the process of bringing back the remains of Thomas Gabriel, a Kerala native, who was shot dead by Jordanian security forces last month at the Israel-Jordan border.

Gabriel, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, was part of a group attempting to cross the border with the help of an agent. The Jordanian army intercepted their attempt, leading to an exchange that resulted in Gabriel's death.

Tharoor, also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, emphasized the urgency in his communications with the MEA and Embassy, citing the tragic situation and the family's desire for closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

