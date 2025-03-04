Elephant Diplomacy: Russia and Myanmar Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Criticism
Russia's President Vladimir Putin praised growing ties with Myanmar during talks with its military leader, highlighting ongoing cooperation despite Western disapproval. The unique gift of six elephants symbolized diplomatic ties, with Russia deepening military and economic relations, amidst Myanmar's internal conflict and international sanctions.
In a striking development of international relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the expanding ties with Myanmar following a meeting with its military junta leader. This comes in the wake of Moscow receiving a remarkable gift of six elephants, signifying deepening relations between the two nations.
The discussions also marked the 25th anniversary of a foundational friendship agreement, aimed at fostering bilateral cooperation. Despite facing global criticism, Russia stands by Myanmar's military, reinforced by the completion of a recent fighter jet delivery.
As Myanmar grapples with internal conflict and an economy in distress, Russia's promises of investments and projects, like a special economic zone, signal potential economic relief and strengthening of strategic ties in a politically sensitive region.
