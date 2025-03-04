Left Menu

Elephant Diplomacy: Russia and Myanmar Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Criticism

Russia's President Vladimir Putin praised growing ties with Myanmar during talks with its military leader, highlighting ongoing cooperation despite Western disapproval. The unique gift of six elephants symbolized diplomatic ties, with Russia deepening military and economic relations, amidst Myanmar's internal conflict and international sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:34 IST
Elephant Diplomacy: Russia and Myanmar Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking development of international relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the expanding ties with Myanmar following a meeting with its military junta leader. This comes in the wake of Moscow receiving a remarkable gift of six elephants, signifying deepening relations between the two nations.

The discussions also marked the 25th anniversary of a foundational friendship agreement, aimed at fostering bilateral cooperation. Despite facing global criticism, Russia stands by Myanmar's military, reinforced by the completion of a recent fighter jet delivery.

As Myanmar grapples with internal conflict and an economy in distress, Russia's promises of investments and projects, like a special economic zone, signal potential economic relief and strengthening of strategic ties in a politically sensitive region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025