Elephant Diplomacy: Russia and Myanmar Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Criticism

In a striking development of international relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the expanding ties with Myanmar following a meeting with its military junta leader. This comes in the wake of Moscow receiving a remarkable gift of six elephants, signifying deepening relations between the two nations.

The discussions also marked the 25th anniversary of a foundational friendship agreement, aimed at fostering bilateral cooperation. Despite facing global criticism, Russia stands by Myanmar's military, reinforced by the completion of a recent fighter jet delivery.

As Myanmar grapples with internal conflict and an economy in distress, Russia's promises of investments and projects, like a special economic zone, signal potential economic relief and strengthening of strategic ties in a politically sensitive region.

