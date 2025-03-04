Egypt Proposes $53 Billion Rebuild for Gaza: A Peace Path Divergent from Trump's Vision

In a strategic bid to reshape Gaza's future, Egypt has put forth a $53 billion reconstruction plan, urging Arab leaders to endorse its vision while sidestepping the resettlement of Palestinians. This approach contrasts sharply with U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Middle East Riviera' proposal.

With Gulf states' financial cooperation, the plan seeks to establish a Palestinian administrative committee for governance. It articulates the need for humanitarian oversight while preparing for the reintroduction of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza's administration.

Key hurdles remain, including international consensus on Hamas' disarmament and navigating objections from major stakeholders such as Israel and the United States. The implications for regional stability are significant, as the initiative aims to avoid mass displacement and instead bolster localized governance and development.

