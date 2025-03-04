Egypt Proposes $53 Billion Rebuild for Gaza: A Peace Path Divergent from Trump's Vision
Egypt has proposed a $53 billion plan to reconstruct Gaza without resettling Palestinians, countering U.S. President Donald Trump's vision. The proposal, which was discussed at a summit in Cairo, seeks cooperation from Gulf states and aims to establish a Palestinian-led administration. Challenges include Hamas disarmament and international funding.
In a strategic bid to reshape Gaza's future, Egypt has put forth a $53 billion reconstruction plan, urging Arab leaders to endorse its vision while sidestepping the resettlement of Palestinians. This approach contrasts sharply with U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Middle East Riviera' proposal.
With Gulf states' financial cooperation, the plan seeks to establish a Palestinian administrative committee for governance. It articulates the need for humanitarian oversight while preparing for the reintroduction of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza's administration.
Key hurdles remain, including international consensus on Hamas' disarmament and navigating objections from major stakeholders such as Israel and the United States. The implications for regional stability are significant, as the initiative aims to avoid mass displacement and instead bolster localized governance and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Reconstruction
- Palestinians
- Trump
- Egypt
- Hamas
- Peace
- Arab States
- Funding
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict
Zelenskyy Visits UAE Amid Rising Peace Talk Prospects
Zelenskyy Seeks Peace and Partnerships in UAE Amid War Tensions
Europe Marginalized in Ukraine Peace Talks: A New Era of Geopolitical Shifts
Europe's Diplomatic Challenge: Navigating the New Ukraine Peace Talks