Trump's Tumultuous Address: A Clash in Congress

The U.S. President addressed Congress, facing immediate interruptions from Democratic lawmakers. Al Green, a Texas congressman, was removed after refusing to cease his protest. House Speaker Mike Johnson intervened to restore order as partisan tensions flared during the session.

Trump's speech accentuated six weeks of tumultuous leadership, highlighting bold policy shifts including a contentious trade war and workforce cuts. Despite the uproar, Trump lauded his administration's achievements, professing a national resurgence that drew mixed reactions.

Echoing a State of the Union address, Trump outlined plans on international conflicts and domestic reforms, asserting a strong executive stance. Meanwhile, Democrats, including Senator Elissa Slotkin, prepared their rebuttal, spotlighting the administration's controversial impact on everyday Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)