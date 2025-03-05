Trump's Tumultuous Address: A Clash in Congress
Donald Trump's speech to Congress was marked by partisan discord as Democratic lawmakers interrupted and a congressman was ejected. The speech highlighted Trump's controversial presidency with trade wars, foreign policy shifts, and domestic challenges. Despite criticism, Trump touted economic triumphs and the renewal of the American dream.
The U.S. President addressed Congress, facing immediate interruptions from Democratic lawmakers. Al Green, a Texas congressman, was removed after refusing to cease his protest. House Speaker Mike Johnson intervened to restore order as partisan tensions flared during the session.
Trump's speech accentuated six weeks of tumultuous leadership, highlighting bold policy shifts including a contentious trade war and workforce cuts. Despite the uproar, Trump lauded his administration's achievements, professing a national resurgence that drew mixed reactions.
Echoing a State of the Union address, Trump outlined plans on international conflicts and domestic reforms, asserting a strong executive stance. Meanwhile, Democrats, including Senator Elissa Slotkin, prepared their rebuttal, spotlighting the administration's controversial impact on everyday Americans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
