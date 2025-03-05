Trump's Controversial Address to Congress Sparks Heated Reactions

President Donald Trump delivered a highly contentious address to Congress, outlining his agenda on various pressing issues. His speech covered topics from heightened tariffs and trade wars to immigration reforms promising expedited pathways for wealthy applicants.

The president's rhetoric was met with both support and opposition, notably from Democrats who highlighted Trump's controversial Jan. 6 pardons during his law and order remarks. Trump's propositions on tariffs and gender policies drew significant criticism for their potential socioeconomic impacts and targeting of transgender rights.

Moreover, Trump underscored the need for aggressive policing while lauding economic strategies that many economists argue may hinder financial growth. The speech incited a wave of reactions, raising stakes for future policy debates and political battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)