Left Menu

Justice for the Fallen: Capture of 2021 Attacker Announced

Former President Donald Trump announced the capture of the individual responsible for the 2021 attack that killed 13 U.S. service members during Afghanistan's withdrawal. The arrest was made with Pakistan's assistance, bringing the suspect to the U.S. to face justice, though Trump provided no specific details during his Congress address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:29 IST
Justice for the Fallen: Capture of 2021 Attacker Announced
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a breakthrough announcement, former President Donald Trump revealed that the perpetrator behind the tragic attack on 13 U.S. service members during the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal has been captured.

The arrest was reportedly made with assistance from Pakistan, showcasing international cooperation in bringing the suspect to justice.

Trump shared this development during a speech to Congress, yet he withheld further specifics about the operation or the suspect's identity. The news marks a pivotal moment in seeking accountability for the lives lost during the chaotic withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025