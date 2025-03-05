Justice for the Fallen: Capture of 2021 Attacker Announced

In a breakthrough announcement, former President Donald Trump revealed that the perpetrator behind the tragic attack on 13 U.S. service members during the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal has been captured.

The arrest was reportedly made with assistance from Pakistan, showcasing international cooperation in bringing the suspect to justice.

Trump shared this development during a speech to Congress, yet he withheld further specifics about the operation or the suspect's identity. The news marks a pivotal moment in seeking accountability for the lives lost during the chaotic withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)