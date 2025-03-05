Left Menu

Trump's Push to Boost U.S. Shipbuilding: A Strategic Imperative

Former President Donald Trump announced the creation of a White House office dedicated to shipbuilding, with plans for special tax incentives. Aimed at countering China's maritime industry dominance, this move includes an executive order with 18 strategic measures. China refutes U.S. claims of unfair industrial practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster American shipbuilding, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the establishment of a new White House office focused on the sector, coupled with special tax incentives. Trump's action seeks to diminish Chinese control in the global maritime industry.

The initiative follows reports by The Wall Street Journal, which indicated that the Trump administration drafted an executive order targeting the revival of U.S. shipbuilding. This order includes 18 distinct measures, such as increased revenue from fees on Chinese-built ships and cranes arriving at U.S. ports.

With China standing as the leading producer of container ships, the previous Biden administration had accused the nation of employing unjust policies to assert dominance over the maritime and logistics sectors. China, however, denies these allegations, labeling U.S. claims as deflection of its own shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

