Senator Slotkin's Rebuttal: Redefining Bipartisan Principles

Democratic U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan addressed the nation in a rebuttal to President Donald Trump's Congress speech, urging bipartisan collaboration. Calling upon the legacy of former President Ronald Reagan, she emphasized shared American values like national security and democracy, diverging from Trump's tactics.

Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, criticized Trump's management of the Ukraine conflict and economic policies, arguing they harm the middle class. The Senator highlighted her party's internal challenges, using her moderate stance to offer an alternative vision, even as some Democrats expressed more radical opposition to Trump.

In her conclusion, Slotkin reached out to voters, acknowledging concerns over immigration and government expenditure. She assured the public of the Democrats' commitment to being principled leaders, promising effective governance that aligns with core American ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)