Calls for Thorough Probe as Dhananjay Munde Resigns Amid Murder Case Controversy

In a significant political development, NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde has resigned amid a growing scandal involving a colleague's alleged role in the murder of a Beed sarpanch. As calls for a comprehensive investigation into Munde's involvement intensify, political leaders in Maharashtra demand transparency and accountability.

Former Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar urged authorities to conduct a thorough examination, suggesting Munde should be named a co-accused due to substantial evidence. This sentiment reflects broader concerns about merely ending the matter with Munde's resignation.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized the initial decision to instate Munde, asserting that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally sought the resignation. Meanwhile, further scrutiny surrounds the financial activities and alleged involvement of Munde's aide, Valmik Karad, in related criminal inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)