Trump's Fiery Congress Address: 'America is Back'

President Donald Trump addressed Congress Tuesday night, declaring 'America is back' in a speech that sparked both applause and protest. With sweeping proposals, Trump reshaped U.S. foreign policy and incited domestic debates.

The president announced tariffs on key trading partners and halted military aid to Ukraine, causing global unease. His remarks drew mixed reactions, with many Democrats walking out as he took aim at his predecessor and immigration policies.

Economic strategies dominated the address, as Trump pushed for expansive tax cuts and energy production increases. While some Republicans hesitated, the president emphasized his agenda as essential for America's resurgence.

