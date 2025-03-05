Left Menu

Trump's Fiery Congress Address: 'America is Back'

President Donald Trump declared 'America is back' during a historic address to Congress, drawing both praise and protest. Key points included shifts in foreign policy, new tariffs, and criticism of Democrats. The speech also highlighted economic strategies, with plans for tax cuts and increased energy production.

Updated: 05-03-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:56 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump addressed Congress Tuesday night, declaring 'America is back' in a speech that sparked both applause and protest. With sweeping proposals, Trump reshaped U.S. foreign policy and incited domestic debates.

The president announced tariffs on key trading partners and halted military aid to Ukraine, causing global unease. His remarks drew mixed reactions, with many Democrats walking out as he took aim at his predecessor and immigration policies.

Economic strategies dominated the address, as Trump pushed for expansive tax cuts and energy production increases. While some Republicans hesitated, the president emphasized his agenda as essential for America's resurgence.

