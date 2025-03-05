Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Condemns Samajwadi Party Over Aurangzeb Remarks by MLA Azmi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party for MLA Abu Azmi's controversial comments on Aurangzeb. In the state assembly, Adityanath demanded Azmi's removal from the party and criticized his admiration for Aurangzeb, urging the party to address Azmi's divisive stance.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party and its Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi over Azmi's contentious statements regarding Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, CM Yogi condemned the Samajwadi Party, demanding they expel Azmi and send him to Uttar Pradesh for proper 'treatment'.

Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of harboring individuals who praise figures like Aurangzeb, renowned for destroying temples, while denouncing the nation's heritage. He challenged the party to clarify whether those who venerate Aurangzeb, as Azmi did, deserve to reside in India. Meanwhile, Yogi also praised the Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj for its outstanding arrangements and international acclaim.

The controversy escalated as the Maharashtra Assembly suspended Abu Azmi for the ongoing budget session following his remarks which he later claimed were distorted. Azmi apologized if sentiments were hurt, reaffirming that his statements were based on historical narratives. Political tensions over Azmi's remarks have sparked widespread debate and led to formal complaints against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

