Left Menu

Stalin Leads Southern States' Charge Against Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has proposed a Joint Action Committee with representatives from southern states to oppose the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats based on population. The committee aims to protect the political representation of southern states and challenge the central government's approach on delimitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:54 IST
Stalin Leads Southern States' Charge Against Delimitation
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to safeguard political representation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday, called for a Joint Action Committee during an all-party meeting. The committee, comprising MPs and party representatives from southern states, aims to contest the proposed changes to Lok Sabha seats delimitation.

Stalin underscored that the 1971 Census should serve as the foundation for any increase in the number of parliamentary seats. He emphasized the need for a constitutional amendment to this effect and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure Parliament of this demand.

Prominent parties, except the BJP and others, supported Stalin's move, emphasizing that the delimitation exercise based on current population metrics would threaten federalism. Despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reassurances, southern leaders remain skeptical about potential adverse impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025