Stalin Leads Southern States' Charge Against Delimitation

In a bid to safeguard political representation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday, called for a Joint Action Committee during an all-party meeting. The committee, comprising MPs and party representatives from southern states, aims to contest the proposed changes to Lok Sabha seats delimitation.

Stalin underscored that the 1971 Census should serve as the foundation for any increase in the number of parliamentary seats. He emphasized the need for a constitutional amendment to this effect and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure Parliament of this demand.

Prominent parties, except the BJP and others, supported Stalin's move, emphasizing that the delimitation exercise based on current population metrics would threaten federalism. Despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reassurances, southern leaders remain skeptical about potential adverse impacts.

