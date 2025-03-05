Left Menu

Greece's Opposition Seeks Accountability After Train Tragedy

Greece's opposition parties, led by the Socialist PASOK, plan to submit a censure motion against the government's handling of a deadly 2023 train crash. They accuse the government of negligence and demand accountability, though the government is expected to survive the vote in parliament.

Greece's political landscape is under scrutiny as the main opposition prepares to challenge the ruling centre-right government. Following mass protests, the opposition, led by the Socialist PASOK party, is set to submit a censure motion in response to a tragic train crash.

The train disaster, which has sparked nationwide outrage, is at the center of accusations that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' administration has failed to address critical safety gaps. The opposition claims the government has lost its mandate to govern responsibly.

Despite the mounting pressure, the government, which holds a majority with 156 out of 300 parliamentary seats, is expected to withstand the motion. However, the incident has intensified the political debate over accountability and safety measures in Greece.

