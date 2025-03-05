Greece's Opposition Seeks Accountability After Train Tragedy

Greece's political landscape is under scrutiny as the main opposition prepares to challenge the ruling centre-right government. Following mass protests, the opposition, led by the Socialist PASOK party, is set to submit a censure motion in response to a tragic train crash.

The train disaster, which has sparked nationwide outrage, is at the center of accusations that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' administration has failed to address critical safety gaps. The opposition claims the government has lost its mandate to govern responsibly.

Despite the mounting pressure, the government, which holds a majority with 156 out of 300 parliamentary seats, is expected to withstand the motion. However, the incident has intensified the political debate over accountability and safety measures in Greece.

(With inputs from agencies.)