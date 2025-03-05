Nadda to address rally in Tripura on March 9 to mark BJP govt's 2nd anniversary

BJP national president J P Nadda will address a party rally in Tripura to mark the BJP-led government's second anniversary on March 9, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the BJP is all set to celebrate the second anniversary of its second term in power with a grand public meeting at Swami Vivekananda ground here on March 9.

''The BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, will address the rally along with other leaders,'' he said.

The list of achievements of the second BJP-led government during the past two years will be presented before the public in the rally, he said.

''A nine-member committee headed by the senior minister Ratan Lal Nath has been constituted to organise the mega rally successfully. Ministers, MLAs and other leaders are working in their areas to make the rally a grand success,'' Bhattacharjee said.

Bhattacharjee, who is also Rajya Sabha MP, said the party plans to organise such rallies from district- to booth-level to make people aware of good works done by the BJP-led government.

Highlighting the steps taken by the state government to tackle crime, Bhattacharjee cited data on crackdowns under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, claiming that 4,276 people have been arrested in 2,308 such cases from 2020 to 2024.

BJP leader Manik Saha took charge as the Chief Minister of Tripura for the second time on March 8, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)