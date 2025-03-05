UPDATE 1-Czech Republic to lift defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, PM says

The Czech government has decided to gradually raise its defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product by 2030, from around 2% now, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

Defence expenditure should rise by 0.2% of GDP each year starting in 2026, when it should reach 2.2%, he said. Fiala has said defence spending must grow to meet new geopolitical realities.

"Increasing defence spending is important for security, it is necessary and essential," Fiala said, adding it was also an opportunity for the economy. European leaders have been moving quickly to plan higher defence spending after the return of Donald Trump as U.S. president raised fears in Europe that it can no longer be sure of U.S. protection.

Czech defence spending reached 2% of GDP in 2024, in line with its commitments as a NATO member. The government faces a general election in the autumn, and the main ruling parties are trailing in polls to the party of former prime minister Andrej Babis, who has said spending at current targets already means more money going to defence due to rising GDP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)