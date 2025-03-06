White House says it is reconsidering Ukraine funding pause
that they are reconsidering the funding for Ukraine, the pause in the funding," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. U.S. President Donald Trump paused delivery of military aid to Ukraine late on Monday following a clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week.
The White House said on Wednesday it is reconsidering its pause in funding for Ukraine and talks between the United States and Ukraine over a minerals deal are ongoing. "I believe what the National Security Council told me in regards to that was ... that they are reconsidering the funding for Ukraine, the pause in the funding," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
U.S. President Donald Trump paused delivery of military aid to Ukraine late on Monday following a clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week.
