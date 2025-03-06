France's Macron says he will hold meeting of European army chiefs in Paris next week
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday he plans to hold a meeting of all European army chiefs in Paris next week.
He also said France needs to be ready if the United States is no longer by its side.
