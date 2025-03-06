Left Menu

Trump working with House Republicans for bill to fund government until September

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 05:59 IST
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was working with Republicans in the House of Representatives on a continuing resolution to fund the government until September.

"... I am working with the GREAT House Republicans on a Continuing Resolution to fund the Government until September to give us some needed time to work on our Agenda," Trump said in a post on social media.

"Conservatives will love this Bill, because it sets us up to cut Taxes and Spending in Reconciliation, all while effectively FREEZING Spending this year."

