K'taka Deputy CM announces merger of new varsities with parent institutions

Amid the controversy over the alleged plans to shut down new universities established during the BJP tenure, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday informed the state assembly that the government intends to merge these universities with their parent institutions.

Shivakumar, who heads a Cabinet sub-committee tasked with reviewing the status of public universities in the state, said this while intervening during a discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor's address.

''We are just merging universities because they are not viable,'' he said. Noting that there is difference between taking a degree from Mysuru University and new Chamarajanagar university, the Deputy CM said, ''Lecturers aren't willing to go to the new universities. We can only merge them... You (BJP) divide, we (Congress) unite. That's the difference between you and us.'' According to reports, at least nine new universities that are on the radar are -- Koppal, Bagalkot, Haveri, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Nrupathunga, Mandya and the Maharani cluster.

Earlier in the day, during the Question Hour, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar said there is no need to worry for now, as there is no clear decision yet regarding new universities. He was responding to a question by an MLA.

''The cabinet sub-committee final report has not yet come before the cabinet. There is no clarity in the Cabinet on what decision should be made. Based on certain media reports, protests are happening....'' Pointing out that the previous BJP government started seven universities with an allocation of just Rs 2 crore each, the minister said, ''several conditions were imposed, they couldn't even purchase vehicles or land and hire faculty members. These universities were set up saying they will be unique with digital learning.'' However, opposition BJP accused the Congress government of being ''anti-education''.

Former Higher Education Minister and BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan said these universities are essential. He also noted that only the Governor, as chancellor, could review universities as per law.

