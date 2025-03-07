Madhya Pradesh MLA Alleges Threat Over Assembly Question
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Keshav Desai reportedly received a threat from Dr. Amit Yadav, owner of a Gwalior hospital, to withdraw a question from the state assembly. Desai has informed senior party members and plans to meet the CM and DGP, while the Yadav family denies any threats.
In a dramatic turn of events, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Keshav Desai claims he received a threatening call from Dr. Amit Yadav, owner of a private hospital in Gwalior, demanding he withdraw a question slated for the state assembly discussion.
The controversy arises as the assembly's budget session approaches, scheduled to commence on March 10. Desai, representing the Gohad constituency, had submitted a query regarding the hospital's operations, triggering the alleged threats.
The Yadav family refutes these accusations, attributing them to political maneuvering by former MLA Govind Singh. As Desai seeks support from state authorities, the incident stirs political tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
