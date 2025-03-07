Madhya Pradesh MLA Alleges Threat Over Assembly Question

In a dramatic turn of events, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Keshav Desai claims he received a threatening call from Dr. Amit Yadav, owner of a private hospital in Gwalior, demanding he withdraw a question slated for the state assembly discussion.

The controversy arises as the assembly's budget session approaches, scheduled to commence on March 10. Desai, representing the Gohad constituency, had submitted a query regarding the hospital's operations, triggering the alleged threats.

The Yadav family refutes these accusations, attributing them to political maneuvering by former MLA Govind Singh. As Desai seeks support from state authorities, the incident stirs political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)