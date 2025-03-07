Tariffs vs. 'Tareef': Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence Amid US Trade Threats

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing personal accolades over addressing serious tariff issues with the United States. Ramesh highlighted the lack of a proactive stance from Modi amid US President Donald Trump's threats of reciprocal tariffs targeting India.

Ramesh, expressing discontent with the government, pointed out the prime minister's failure to challenge Trump's overhaul of international trade rules. He emphasized the importance of a collective bipartisan resolve in Parliament to confront these challenges during the upcoming second half of the Budget session.

The Congress leader also accused External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of aligning too closely with US perspectives, suggesting his responses resemble those of an American envoy. Ramesh's critique includes concerns over the government's inaction on the deportation of Indian immigrants from the US, questioning Modi's touted resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)