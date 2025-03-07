Left Menu

Tariffs vs. 'Tareef': Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence Amid US Trade Threats

Congress criticizes Prime Minister Modi for focusing on praise rather than addressing US threats regarding reciprocal tariffs. They accuse him of lacking a strong stance and failing to challenge US President Trump's trade policies as the Budget session approaches. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is also accused of echoing US sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing personal accolades over addressing serious tariff issues with the United States. Ramesh highlighted the lack of a proactive stance from Modi amid US President Donald Trump's threats of reciprocal tariffs targeting India.

Ramesh, expressing discontent with the government, pointed out the prime minister's failure to challenge Trump's overhaul of international trade rules. He emphasized the importance of a collective bipartisan resolve in Parliament to confront these challenges during the upcoming second half of the Budget session.

The Congress leader also accused External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of aligning too closely with US perspectives, suggesting his responses resemble those of an American envoy. Ramesh's critique includes concerns over the government's inaction on the deportation of Indian immigrants from the US, questioning Modi's touted resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

