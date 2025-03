Holi Celebration Sparks Political Controversy at AMU

The celebration of Holi at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has stirred a political controversy, ignited by Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam. He declared that no restrictions should exist for Holi celebrations on campus.

Accusations were made by right-wing groups alleging that the AMU administration denied permission for a Holi event. While expressing his support for Hindu students, Gautam's remarks raised further tension.

The political contour deepened as local Congress figures, including former MLA Vivek Bansal, labeled the controversy as a BJP tactic for political gains, urging the party to maintain peace. AMU officials dismissed discrimination claims, stressing traditional festival celebrations across campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)