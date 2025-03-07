Left Menu

Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tariffs on Canada Over Lumber and Dairy Dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Canada's high tariffs on dairy and lumber, threatening reciprocal tariffs unless Canada reduces them. He noted potential implementation as soon as Friday. Trump also addressed Indian tariffs, mentioning India's willingness to lower rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold statement from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump expressed discontent with Canada's trade practices, underscoring that Canadian tariffs on dairy and lumber are unfairly high and harmful to U.S. interests.

Trump announced potential retaliatory measures, suggesting that similar tariffs could be imposed on Canadian goods as soon as Friday, unless Canada decides to reduce its tariffs. This tough stance reflects ongoing trade tensions between the two North American neighbors.

In contrast, the President noted positive movement on trade with India, pointing out that the Indian government has shown a willingness to adjust its tariff structures in negotiations with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

