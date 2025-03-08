Trump Administration Dismisses Pardon Chief
The Trump administration fired Liz Oyer, the head of the Justice Department office responsible for managing presidential pardon requests. Oyer, in her position since 2022, shared her abrupt dismissal, citing executive authority, via LinkedIn.
Oyer, who had been serving as the pardon attorney since 2022, was relieved of her duties 'effective immediately,' according to a memo shared on LinkedIn.
The dismissal was justified by the executive authority vested in the president under the U.S. Constitution, as cited in the memo.
