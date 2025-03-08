Left Menu

Trump Administration Dismisses Pardon Chief

The Trump administration fired Liz Oyer, the head of the Justice Department office responsible for managing presidential pardon requests. Oyer, in her position since 2022, shared her abrupt dismissal, citing executive authority, via LinkedIn.

The Trump administration has dismissed Liz Oyer, the head of the Justice Department office that oversees presidential pardon requests, an official disclosed through social media.

Oyer, who had been serving as the pardon attorney since 2022, was relieved of her duties 'effective immediately,' according to a memo shared on LinkedIn.

The dismissal was justified by the executive authority vested in the president under the U.S. Constitution, as cited in the memo.

