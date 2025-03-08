Left Menu

Myanmar's Controversial Election: A Puzzle of Politics and Power

Myanmar's military government, led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, announced that a general election is expected in December 2025 or January 2026. The announcement comes amid widespread criticism and conflict following the 2021 coup. Critics see the election as a tactic to maintain military control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:11 IST
Myanmar's Controversial Election: A Puzzle of Politics and Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's ruling military has finally laid out a timeline for the much-anticipated general election, pinpointing December 2025 or January 2026 as potential dates. This announcement was made by junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, delivering the first clear timeframe for the delayed polls.

Since the military coup in 2021, which saw the ousting of the elected civilian government under Aung San Suu Kyi, the nation has plunged into instability. A resistance movement transformed into an armed rebellion, challenging the junta's power across the nation. Despite ongoing conflicts, Min Aung Hlaing has committed to conducting what he claims will be 'free and fair elections'.

However, with dozens of political parties banned and large swaths of the country out of its control, skepticism abounds. Critics argue that the election could be a strategy for the generals to hold onto power via proxy. The October census only covered parts of the country, pointing to logistical challenges ahead of the elections. Meanwhile, the potential for increased violence looms as factions vie for control amidst a faltering economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025