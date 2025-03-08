Delhi Women Await BJP's Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Payout

The promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign is under scrutiny, as women in Delhi eagerly await the Rs 2,500 promised under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. Leader of Opposition, Atishi, emphasized that, as of International Women's Day, the promised funds have yet to be credited.

The financial assistance scheme was a significant part of the BJP's manifesto during the Delhi assembly election, pledging monthly aid to women in the city. This has led to growing anticipation and concern among women hoping to receive the funds in their bank accounts.

Atishi expressed hope that the Prime Minister would fulfill his commitment, warning against it being yet another "jhumla" or false promise. The delay in fulfillment of these promises has put the credibility of the BJP's election commitments under the spotlight.

