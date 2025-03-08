Left Menu

North Korea Unveils Threatening Nuclear-Powered Submarine

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a bold display of military advancement, North Korea has unveiled a nuclear-powered submarine still under construction, a move that poses a formidable threat to South Korea and the United States. State media recently released images depicting what is termed as 'a nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine,' coinciding with reports of leader Kim Jong Un's inspections at key shipyards where these warships are being built.

The Korean Central News Agency, KCNA, withheld specific details about the submarine, but noted that Kim was briefed on its progress. The vessel appears to be a 6,000- to 7,000-ton-class, capable of launching approximately 10 missiles, according to Moon Keun-sik, a submarine expert at Seoul's Hanyang University. The indication that it could carry nuclear-capable weapons means it significantly heightens security concerns for both South Korea and the United States.

The emergence of this nuclear-powered submarine highlights North Korea's persistent efforts to bolster its military capabilities despite facing severe sanctions and economic hardship. Questions have surfaced regarding North Korea's ability to acquire the resources and technology necessary for such a sophisticated project, sparking speculation about potential technological aid from Russia in exchange for military support in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

