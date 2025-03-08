Left Menu

Sunil Sharma Criticizes J-K CM: Sparks Debate on Governance

Opposition leader Sunil Sharma criticizes J-K CM Omar Abdullah's remarks about Union Territory governance. Abdullah defended the current system, presenting a budget as a 'love letter' to J-K citizens, aimed at simplifying life. Initiatives include revitalizing the press club and boosting the local economy through tourism and hydropower development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:49 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LoP Sunil Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Sharma, has strongly criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his statement describing a Union Territory with an assembly as the 'worst form' of government. Sharma accused Abdullah of being stressed over his diminishing role in the current democratic setup, highlighting alleged corruption under his administration.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, addressing a press conference, defended his stance on governance structures, stating that the country should have either only states or only Union Territories, but not a combination of both. He emphasized presenting the budget as a commitment to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a 'love letter' aimed at improving daily life through targeted reforms.

Abdullah further announced plans to reactivate the Srinagar Press Club and to develop a new hydropower policy to enhance growth. He also revealed initiatives to attract the southern film industry to Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to boost tourism from southern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

