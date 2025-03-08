Left Menu

Jairam Thakur Criticizes Himachal Pradesh Government Over Governance Failures

Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has sharply criticized the state Congress government for governance mishaps including an exam paper mix-up, misuse of temple funds, and a shortened budget session. He demands immediate accountability and corrective action, highlighting concerns over education, welfare, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:55 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, has slammed the state government for a series of governance blunders. Particularly critical of the recent exam paper mix-up, Thakur accused the Congress administration of mismanagement, pointing out the stress this mix-up has caused for students.

Beyond education, Thakur targeted the state's plans to utilize temple funds for governmental schemes. He accused the Deputy Chief Minister of being contradictory and warned against reallocating temple resources, a move he claims could provoke public outrage.

Thakur also condemned the government for allegedly attempting to evade accountability by shortening the budget session, asserting the administration is sidestepping crucial issues plaguing the state. Amidst this criticism, he commended recent initiatives promoting women's empowerment and health infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

