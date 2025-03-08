Uttar Pradesh Surges in IT and Electronics: A Leap Towards Modernization

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a major advancement in the state's business landscape, revealing the development of 33 sectoral policies aimed at facilitating business operations. Speaking at the inauguration of the Sifi Data Centre in Greater Noida, Adityanath highlighted the state's leap in aligning with global technological demands through research and development.

Adityanath emphasized the significant investments totaling Rs 15 lakh crores that have generated numerous employment opportunities for the youth. Uttar Pradesh is now establishing over 500 single-window systems to streamline business procedures, supported by the Nivesh Sarathi portal to oversee Memorandums of Understanding. The state is proudly rising as the nation's biggest IT and electronics hub, overcoming prior policy paralysis to achieve these milestones.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about further advancements, including the prospective inauguration of an artificial intelligence data center in Lucknow. On a related note, he recently launched a joint credit camp in Gorakhpur and Basti to support young entrepreneurs under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and technological growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)