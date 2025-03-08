Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Promise: Revisiting Bihar's Prohibition Law as Elections Loom

In a politically charged move leading up to the Bihar elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has vowed to revise the contentious Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016. Specifically, he intends to exclude toddy, a traditional beverage, from the act. This change aims to support the Pasi community, who rely on toddy tapping as their primary livelihood.

BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad questioned Yadav's timing, suggesting he should wait until after the elections to propose such amendments. In contrast, Yadav argues that the existing law has disproportionately affected marginalized communities, with approximately 12.8 lakh people jailed under its terms, predominantly from Dalit and backward classes.

The debate heats up as Bihar's state government defends its prohibition policy, highlighting efforts to integrate toddy into mainstream economic activities while reinforcing the law's intent to curb liquor consumption. With assembly elections imminent, the future of Bihar's Prohibition law hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)