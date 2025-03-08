Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Purge of BJP Sympathizers within Congress

During his Gujarat visit, Rahul Gandhi called for the removal of Congress individuals working secretly for the BJP. He emphasized the need for a new vision in the state and criticized the existing Gujarat Congress leadership, urging them to reconnect with the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi Urges Purge of BJP Sympathizers within Congress
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold address during his two-day visit to Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insisted on a purge within his party, targeting those he claims are covertly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi criticized the long-standing BJP rule, suggesting that the people of Gujarat deserve a new vision and leadership that will fulfill their responsibilities toward the state.

He highlighted the disconnect within the Congress, pointing out that certain leaders and workers are out of touch with the people, and half of them harbor allegiances to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025