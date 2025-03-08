Rahul Gandhi Urges Purge of BJP Sympathizers within Congress
During his Gujarat visit, Rahul Gandhi called for the removal of Congress individuals working secretly for the BJP. He emphasized the need for a new vision in the state and criticized the existing Gujarat Congress leadership, urging them to reconnect with the people.
In a bold address during his two-day visit to Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insisted on a purge within his party, targeting those he claims are covertly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Gandhi criticized the long-standing BJP rule, suggesting that the people of Gujarat deserve a new vision and leadership that will fulfill their responsibilities toward the state.
He highlighted the disconnect within the Congress, pointing out that certain leaders and workers are out of touch with the people, and half of them harbor allegiances to the BJP.
