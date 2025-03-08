Left Menu

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's Release: A Turning Point in Political Turmoil

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from prison following a Seoul court's decision. The court cited questions over the legality of his arrest as a reason for canceling it, allowing him to stand trial for rebellion without being detained.

In a significant development, South Korea's former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was released from prison after a Seoul court rescinded his arrest. The decision means Yoon can now face rebellion charges without being behind bars, amid ongoing legal debates on his impeachment.

Yoon, who was previously indicted following a martial law decree, was greeted by cheering supporters as he left the facility. He thanked the Seoul Central District Court for addressing concerns over his arrest's legality and called on his supporters on hunger strike to cease their protest.

The Constitutional Court is set to determine Yoon's political fate, which could lead to a national election if his impeachment is upheld. Meanwhile, the court questioned the authority of investigators who had initially detained him.

